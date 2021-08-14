Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 72.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

