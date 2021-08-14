Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.14 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

