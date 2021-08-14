Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,953 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

NYSE:NSA opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $55.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.