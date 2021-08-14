Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMI opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

