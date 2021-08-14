Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $31.01. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 57,633 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06.

About Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

