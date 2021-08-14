Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Hits Market Capitalization of $803,529.29

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $803,529.29 and approximately $120,903.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00154545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,629.76 or 0.99891263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.99 or 0.00873997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

