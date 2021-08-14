Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Financial Survey

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health -408.34% -95.96% -69.22%

27.8% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Aspira Women’s Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.47 -$211.90 million $0.29 67.62 Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 96.30 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -22.22

Aspira Women’s Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Aspira Women’s Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $25.36, suggesting a potential upside of 29.34%. Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 183.33%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Aspira Women’s Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy. The company also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer. In addition, it owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, the company is developing diagnostic algorithms; and a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. It has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test; and an agreement with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Medical University Lodz to evaluate the microRNA technology in combination with Aspira technologies for the development of an early detection test for ovarian cancer. The company has a strategic alliance with Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated. It serves physician office and hospital laboratories, as well as physicians. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

