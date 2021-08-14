Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.29. Oscar Health shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,661 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $10,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

