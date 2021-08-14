Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 4.8% Following Strong Earnings

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 9,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 979,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,735,000 after purchasing an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,719,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

