Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.12 and traded as low as C$2.92. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 240,630 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.12.

In related news, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 336,011 shares in the company, valued at C$1,071,875.09. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,282 shares of company stock valued at $71,877.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

