Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 2,968,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 63,105,285 shares.The stock last traded at $24.76 and had previously closed at $22.35.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $13,194,075.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $146,084,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

