Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($36.58). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 2,780 ($36.32), with a volume of 27,735 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,689.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 28.70 and a current ratio of 28.70.

Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.