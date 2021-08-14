Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.61 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

