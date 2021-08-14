Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$44.00 at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.56.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$37.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$26.44 and a 52-week high of C$37.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.60.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.77%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

