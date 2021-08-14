Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $293.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

