Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PH opened at $293.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

