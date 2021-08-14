PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $70.23 million and $1.81 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

