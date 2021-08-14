Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.50.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of PSI opened at C$8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.59. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The firm has a market cap of C$725.94 million and a PE ratio of -121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.