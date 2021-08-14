PAX Gold Price Tops $1,782.12 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $316.82 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,782.12 or 0.03742376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 177,778 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

