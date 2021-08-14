PayPie (PPP) Price Tops $0.0236 on Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, PayPie has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One PayPie coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $285.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00876315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00106948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043802 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.