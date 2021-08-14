PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.66 on Thursday. PaySign has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $8.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PaySign by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,662,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in shares of PaySign by 64.0% during the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

