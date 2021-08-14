Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Position Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 74.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -505.96 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

