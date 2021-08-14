Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.08% of Penumbra worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.66. 102,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,412. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,610.27, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.77.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,389. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

