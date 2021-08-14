Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. 149,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

