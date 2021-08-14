Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PWP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $13.95 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,498,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

