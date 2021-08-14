Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Sells $1,244,383.80 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $104.16.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

