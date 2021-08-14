Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Sells $1,244,383.80 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Perficient stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $104.16.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
