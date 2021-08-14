Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 15,668 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $78,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 8,278 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $40,562.20.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $174,560.32.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,718.40.

On Monday, July 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $746,578.98.

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47.

PFMT stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.32 million, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of -0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

