Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,300 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after buying an additional 114,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after buying an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

CINF stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

