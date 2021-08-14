Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $278,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $278.57 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.