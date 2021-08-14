Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after buying an additional 234,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Deere & Company by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 958,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,794,000 after buying an additional 202,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.