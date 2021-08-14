Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 606,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 602,135 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBD opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

