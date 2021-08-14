Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $132.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

