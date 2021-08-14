Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.14), reports. The firm had revenue of C$19.55 million for the quarter.

TSE PRQ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.64. The company had a trading volume of 54,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,257.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.