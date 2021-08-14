PGGM Investments Cuts Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,929 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 3.23% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 7.16. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 376,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,413,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

