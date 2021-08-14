PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $177.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.39 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

