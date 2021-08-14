PGGM Investments Sells 4,872 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $4,490,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $12,069,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.21.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

