PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PGTI opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.