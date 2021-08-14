PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.77, but opened at $22.34. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 11,465 shares traded.
The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.47.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
