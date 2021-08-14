PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.77, but opened at $22.34. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 11,465 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

