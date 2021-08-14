Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $56.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $249,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,022,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,899,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $887,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $6,249,367. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

