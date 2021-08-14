Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 287,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,795. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72.

