Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stake Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.