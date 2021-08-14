Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PILBF. Citigroup lowered Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lowered Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of PILBF stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

