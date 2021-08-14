Pinkcoin (PINK) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,044.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.86 million and $18,044.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.00424112 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.34 or 0.01019559 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,179,033 coins and its circulating supply is 429,918,597 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

