Piper Sandler Comments on American Well Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Well in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25. American Well has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

