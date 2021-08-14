Piper Sandler Comments on Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.26.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.04 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

