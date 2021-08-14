Piper Sandler Comments on Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $712.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

