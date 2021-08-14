Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $472.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.