Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Macerich in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

