Piper Sandler Weighs in on Casper Sleep Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Casper Sleep in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSPR. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

NYSE CSPR opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $227.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth $18,315,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth $2,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.