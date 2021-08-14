Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 1,257.1% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

